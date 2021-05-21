My Best Friend Is Marrying The Nicest Man In The World

Shout out to our sponsor Coin Laundry & Coin Laundry West in Lompoc. Dry your clothes for free on Wednesdays eve from 7-10 A 21-year-old guy on Reddit needs advice after he refused to be the best man in his identical twin brother’s wedding . . . because the bride is his OWN ex-girlfriend. It’s not clear where they live, but he dated the girl for two years in high school. And they only broke up when he left for college. But his twin brother didn’t move away. Once he was gone, the brother started dating the same girl . . . and didn’t tell him about it for six months. He says he was angry, and still is. But he said it was okay as long as the three of them never had to hang out together. He probably thought they’d break up eventually. But it never happened. And now three years later, they’re getting hitched. He says he thinks their initial agreement should stand, and he shouldn’t have to be in the same room with them . . . even on their wedding day. But his family is pressuring him to be there and says he should just suck it up. What should he do?(full story HERE)