Premier League

Kane hints at Man City move, praising 'striker's dream' De Bruyne

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham forward Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future, calling the champions' star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a "striker's dream". City are reported to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but Spurs will not let their talisman go without a fight,...

