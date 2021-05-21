newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Brain implant gives robotic arm a sense of touch

By John Timmer
Ars Technica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most stunning examples of the promise of brain implants is shown in a video in which a paralyzed person controls a robotic arm with nothing but her thoughts. The technology alone is impressive, but the joy on the participant's face as she grabs herself a drink for the first time in over a decade really drives home just how important this technology can be.

arstechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Regions#Robotic Arm#The Implant#The Brain#Brain Cells#Brain Science#Skin Cells#Brain Implants#Robotic Fingers#Touch Feedback#Sensory Nerve Cells#Sensory Input#Grasping Objects#Vision#Proprioception#Paralysis#Pressure Sensation#Controls#Larger Trials#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Science
Related
EngineeringPosted by
Forbes

Scientist Make A Discovery That Will Make Robots That Can Perform Surgeries

“If you can dream it, you can do” is a famous line by the world iconic entrepreneur Walt Disney who used the power of imagination to create a business empire. Due to much scientific innovation and proliferation of technologies in daily life, it may indeed seem like we are living in a world created by our imagination. In this same spirit, Walt Disney Imagineering keeps pushing the boundaries of reality and has most recently stunned the world with the development and introduction of a life like robot equipped with personality, mobility, and life like features of one of Disney’s characters. The robot is two and half feet tall model that looks like a real life Disney character. This is a true achievement not only for Disney’s team, but for the field of robotics. In fact, robotics is currently in an era rapid development and industrialization. Industries ranging from automotive to medical to manufacturing are using robotics in one way or another in their manufacturing process. It is easy to see why companies are attracted to using robotics due to their efficiency and cost effectiveness, which is pushing robotic commercialization. Robotics are replacing repetitive jobs, but they are also creating STEM jobs that are more innovative. Although there is demand for robotic technologies, the making of more advanced, life like robots that can handle tasks such as surgically operating inside the human body, remains scientifically challenging. That is until discovery recently published in Nature Materials.
HealthThe Jewish Press

Weizmann Institute Reveals Natural Food Supplement to Relieve Anxiety

A natural food supplement reduces anxiety in mice, according to a new Weizmann Institute of Science study. The plant-derived substance, beta-sitosterol, was found to produce this effect both on its own and in synergic combination with an antidepressant known under the brand name Prozac. If these findings, published today in Cell Reports Medicine, are confirmed in clinical trials, they could point the way toward the use of beta-sitosterol as a treatment for relieving anxiety in humans.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Researchers Use Eel-Like Protein to Control Brain

Summary: Parapinopsin, a protein found in lamprey, is being used by researchers to manipulate brain circuitry. The protein is able to switch off specific brain circuits. Researchers looking to help people suffering from addiction, depression, and pain are studying how certain brain neurons operate to see if they can be controlled.
EngineeringEngadget

Brain implant lets people with paralysis write using their minds

Tech has helped paralyzed people to communicate with the outside world through brain implants and eye tracking techniques. Laudable as they are, these breakthroughs have only resulted in slow transcriptions of mental thoughts. But, a new study from researchers at Stanford University has produced the fastest results yet. In fact, the scholars claim their method of communication for people with paralysis can rival the texting speeds of able-bodied adults.
HealthFuturity

Sugary brain implant is the softest ever made

Researchers have used silicone and sugar to make the softest brain implant ever. The new implant could reduce the foreign body response, which can lead to inflammation and scar tissue. The implant has the thickness of a thin sewing thread (~0.2 mm), and the consistency of soft pudding—as soft as...
Engineeringthepassivevoice.com

A New Brain Implant Translates Thoughts of Writing Into Text

ELON MUSK’S NEURALINK has been making waves on the technology side of neural implants, but it hasn’t yet shown how we might actually use implants. For now, demonstrating the promise of implants remains in the hands of the academic community. This week, that community provided a rather impressive example of...
TechnologyEurekAlert

Brain-computer interface with artificial tactile feedback improves robotic arm control

A brain-computer interface that didn't rely on vision alone but also mimics the sensation of touch dramatically improved the ability of a person with tetraplegia to manipulate objects with a brain-controlled robotic limb. The participant performed various tasks at a level comparable to able-bodied humans. Prosthetic devices controlled by brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which measure movement-related brain activity from implanted electrodes and translate it into the conscious control of a robotic limb, have enabled some paralyzed users to regain functional movement. However, the use of BCI-controlled systems is limited. They often rely on visual cues alone and lack the critical sensory feedback from being able to feel the objects being grasped. To address this, Sharlene Flesher et al. added an afferent channel to the BCI to mimic sensory input from the skin of a hand, resulting in a system that both "reads" and "writes" information to the brain. Flesher et al.'s bidirectional BCI reads neural activity from the brain's motor cortex to control the robotic arm. At the same time, sensors on the robotic hand's "skin" recode the mechanical forces it experiences, transmitting them back to the somatosensory cortex through intracortical microsimulation, allowing the user to perceive tactile sensations as if they were generated from their own hand. The male participant in this study was a 28-year-old who had sustained an injury 10 years prior. With the new BCI, he substantially improved trial times for a series of upper-limb assessments involving moving different shaped objects, including emptying a cup full of bits of paper and plastic that was on the right of a table into an empty cup on the left. In all tasks, his times were reduced by half compared to doing the same work without a BCI that provided tactile feedback, from a median time of 20.9 seconds to 10.2 seconds. "The results of Flesher et al. open up many avenues of inquiry, including the possibility of advancing robotics and the development of tactile artificial skins into clinical use, to transhumanist questions about augmenting human capabilities with nonbiological sensors," writes Aldo Faisal in a related Perspective.
Technologyseattlepi.com

Brain implant turns thoughts into text as fast as typing on a smartphone

This article, Brain implant turns thoughts into text as fast as typing on a smartphone, originally appeared on CNET.com. Humans have long been fascinated with the notion of someone or something that can read our minds -- be it a telepath, a computer or Santa Claus. Now researchers say they've developed a system that combines machine learning and a brain-computer interface, or BCI, to read handwriting that takes place in the brain rather than on paper.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

How a slender, snake-like robot could give doctors new ways to save lives

You might call it "zoobotics." Jessica Burgner-Kahrs, the director of the Continuum Robotics Lab at U of T Mississauga, and her team are building very slender, flexible and extensible robots, a few millimeters in diameter, for use in surgery and industry. Unlike humanoid robots, so-called continuum robots feature a long, limbless body—not unlike a snake's—that allows them to access difficult-to-reach places.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

This Is How Our Brains Sync Hearing With Vision

Every high-school physics student learns that sound and light travel at very different speeds. If the brain did not account for this difference, it would be much harder for us to tell where sounds came from, and how they are related to what we see. Instead, the brain allows us...
MarketsNew Scientist

David Eagleman interview: How our brains could create whole new senses

WOULD you like to be hooked up to a device that lets you detect magnetic fields like a bird? How about sensing infrared light like a snake? Perhaps a feed of real-time stock market data into your mind is more your sort of thing. According to David Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University in California, it will soon be possible to make all this a reality.
Electronicsmassdevice.com

Think Surgical robot can use Ortho Development implants, FDA says

Surgeons will now be able to use Ortho Development’s Balanced Knee system (BKS) and BKS TriMax implants with Think Surgical’s TSolution One total knee arthroplasty system. TSolution One is the only commercially available active robot system for total knee replacement that supports an open implant library, giving surgeons a choice of implant options, according to Think Surgical.
EngineeringUS News and World Report

Robotics Can Give People 3rd Thumb, But How Will Brain React?

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you've ever wished you had an extra hand to accomplish a task, never fear, scientists are working on that. But a new study raises questions about how such technology could affect your brain. The findings come from ongoing research into a 3D-printed...
ElectronicsWFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Robot rehab: Armeo gives Pravin his life back

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Each year, approximately 18,000 Americans suffer a spinal cord injury. Among that number are those diagnosed with central cord syndrome. Symptoms can include paralysis as well as loss of control in the arms and hands. However, a new exoskeleton device, resembling something out of a Terminator movie, is making the rehab process a lot more effective.
WorkoutsPosted by
Forbes

Fitness Isn't Just Physical: The Importance Of Exercising Your Brain

Denise Russo is a global leader of Coaching, Learning, Leadership & Talent Development at SAP & an Exec. Director on The John Maxwell Team. Each day without even thinking about it, we walk, lift, bend and breathe. I don't know about you, but when I feel out of shape, I change what I feed myself and focus on exercise. Whole-body fitness includes exercising our minds. Without strong brains, we face cognitive decline.
TechnologyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Here's What Happened to People's Brains After Receiving a Robotic 'Third Thumb'

New research with an artificial robotic digit has yielded surprising results - in just a few days, people using the thumb were able to operate it naturally to perform complex tasks like building towers from wooden blocks, or stirring your coffee while holding it. Not only that, but neural scans showed that the presence of the 'third thumb' had actually changed what was going on in the brain, even when the extra appendage was taken off: having a robo-thumb attached for a few days shifted the brain's representation of flesh and blood fingers. Understanding what's going on here is crucial for improving...
ScienceEurekAlert

Reaching your life goals as a single-celled organism

How is it possible to move in the desired direction without a brain or nervous system? Single-celled organisms apparently manage this feat without any problems: for example, they can swim towards food with the help of small flagellar tails. How these extremely simply built creatures manage to do this was...
Engineeringtecheblog.com

Bizarre Robotic Third Thumb Forces Your Brain to Adapt Quickly

UCL researchers conducted a study where their trained people to use a robotic third thumb, and they discovered that it forced their brains to adapt quickly. This meant the participants were able to effectively perform dextrous tasks, such as building a tower of blocks using their one hand, but with two thumbs). At the end, the 20 participants trained to use the thumb felt like it was actually a part of their body. Read more for a video and additional information.