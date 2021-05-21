Two Georgia players named impact freshmen for 2021 season
Every year since the arrival of Kirby Smart, Georgia has had freshmen make an instant impact. In 2016, it was Jacob Eason, Isaac Nauta, and Julian Rochester. In 2017, it was Andrew Thomas, Jake Fromm, and D'Andre Swift. In 2018, it was Tyson Campbell, Jordan Davis, and James Cook. George Pickens, Travon Walker, and Nakobe Dean made an instant impact in 2019 and Jermaine Burton, Jalen Carter, and Darnell Washington all performed well in their first year on campus. Who could emerge from Georgia's 2021 class? This week 247Sports named 100 true freshmen to know in college football for the 2021 season and a pair of Georgia players made the list.247sports.com