Two Georgia players named impact freshmen for 2021 season

Ole Miss wrapped up spring ball and now awaits the arrival of the remaining members of its 2021 signing class. Time will tell which freshmen will make an immediate impact. Speedster J.J. Henry has a chance to replace Elijah Moore in the slot position and joins a receiving corps that’s littered with uncertainty and looking for a dominant possession receiver to emerge. Brandon Buckhaulter is in a similar has a chance to play immediately on the outside. Tywone Malone was a huge addition to this class and will join a defensive line in desperate need of a talent upgrade. Dink Jackson and Tysheem Johnson could make a push to play in the secondary. All of these guys are candidates to join this list of the 10 best freshmen in the past 5 seasons.