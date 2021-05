SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — North Macedonia is expelling a Russian diplomat from the country, but authorities on Tuesday didn't give any explanation for its decision. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry last Friday to inform him of the decision concerning one of the senior diplomats in his embassy. The diplomat, whose rank and identity hasn't been made public, was given seven days to leave the country, the ministry said.