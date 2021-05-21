Buck Off: Buckeye football’s biggest threat, Gene Smith raise, and a No. 1 draft pick
Ohio State is once again the odds-on-favorite to win the B1G and on this episode Matt and I get into it on today’s episode of Buck Off. We also get into who the actual biggest challengers are for Ohio State’s thrown and you’ll be surprised at our answers (but not really). Everybody’s favorite athletic director got a raise, we discuss the challenges of being the AD at Ohio State and why Gene deserves the pay bump.www.chatsports.com