Buck Off: Buckeye football’s biggest threat, Gene Smith raise, and a No. 1 draft pick

Mykael Wright has a chance to do something no Oregon defensive back has done since 1996; he has a chance of being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The sophomore cornerback had one of the best encores of any Duck defensive back in 2020, leading the Pac-12 with nine pass breakups in just seven games. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and he will head into his third season as an All-American candidate.