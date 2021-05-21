newsbreak-logo
Buck Off: Buckeye football’s biggest threat, Gene Smith raise, and a No. 1 draft pick

By Land-Grant Holy Land
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State is once again the odds-on-favorite to win the B1G and on this episode Matt and I get into it on today’s episode of Buck Off. We also get into who the actual biggest challengers are for Ohio State’s thrown and you’ll be surprised at our answers (but not really). Everybody’s favorite athletic director got a raise, we discuss the challenges of being the AD at Ohio State and why Gene deserves the pay bump.

Ohio State football: Gene Smith gets extension

Ohio State University athletic director Gene Smith speaks to media after touring the COVID-19 mass vaccination facility set up at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center with Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Gov Dewine Tours Vaccination Site. Athletic Director Gene Smith got a contract extension today. What does that...
Ohio State Buckeyes AD Gene Smith to get multiyear contract extension

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith will receive a multiyear contract extension, he confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. "It's an honor to continue to serve the flagship university in my home state," Smith said in a text message to ESPN. "I appreciate the support of President [Kristina] Johnson and the Board of Trustees."
Ryan Day Reacts To The Gene Smith Contract News

Ohio State signed athletic director Gene Smith to a new deal this Wednesday afternoon, keeping him in Columbus for an additional four years. There was only one more year remaining on Smith’s original deal, which is why the two sides worked so hard to get this done. It also helps that Smith really wanted to remain with the program.
Football Outsiders Analytics on Gettlemans Draft Picks 2018-2021

Similar Historical Prospects: Chad Jackson, Limas Sweed. Kadarius Toney did not have a true position at Florida until his senior year, when he settled in at wide receiver. Toney has some positives. First, he was a versatile player who ran the ball a lot for a wide receiver. Historically, wide receivers who run the ball during college tend to over-perform expectations after joining the NFL. Second, Toney's unusual path to the upper echelon of draft projections makes it impossible to rule out that he may just be that diamond in the rough.
No shortage of size in Edmonton Football Team's 2021 draft class

There is an old saying around Commonwealth Stadium that you can only control what’s in your control. And while those words are just an echo bouncing down mostly empty hallways for an Edmonton Football Team that hasn’t played a game there since Oct. 26, 2019, the message remains the same.
Washington Football Team: Comparing our mock draft to the actual picks

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 02: Dyami Brown #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter of their game at Kenan Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) The...
Mykael Wright will be Oregon football’s highest-drafted DB since 2009

Mykael Wright has a chance to do something no Oregon defensive back has done since 1996; he has a chance of being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The sophomore cornerback had one of the best encores of any Duck defensive back in 2020, leading the Pac-12 with nine pass breakups in just seven games. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team and he will head into his third season as an All-American candidate.
No. 3 Notre Dame clinches series at Virginia Tech with shutout

The No. 3 Notre Dame baseball team clinched their final regular-season series of the year on Friday night as they won the second of three games this weekend at Virginia Tech. Fresh off an 8-2 victory on Thursday, the Irish used 5.2 innings from starter Aidan Tyrell who allowed just three baserunners on the evening. Tanner Kohlhepp provided 2.1 innings of middle relief before Jack Brannigan recorded the final three outs, all via strikeout to secure the combined shutout.
49ers sign four more draft picks and five UDFA’s

The 49ers are busy as they prepare for their rookie minicamp. The team announced four-year deals for offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, cornerback Demmodore Lenoir, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and running back Elijah Mitchell. Even though each of those four players was selected on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, each player...