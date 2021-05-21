newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia’s attack on U.S. media has become a test case

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE GOOD news about U.S. broadcasting in Russia is that a service that has occasionally struggled to attract a broad audience has found one in recent years, thanks to social media, an expansion into video and the suppression of Russian alternatives by the regime of President Vladimir Putin. According to Jamie Fly, the president of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the network recorded 1.8 billion video views on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms last year, double the total of 2019. Russians turn to it for live coverage of big events state media won’t cover — such as last year’s anti-government protests in neighboring Belarus, which collected 320 million views in six weeks, or the return to Moscow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which was watched by 42 million people.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Yeltsin
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Russia#U S#State Media#Russian Authorities#U S#The New Attack#Russians#Rfe Rl#Vtimes#Post Soviet#Rt#Russian Media Authorities#Test Case#Russian Journalists#Moscow#Russian Courts#Russian State Outlets#Russian Alternatives#President Vladimir Putin#Mr Putin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
EntertainmentBirmingham Star

Belsat Satellite Network Reports Raid By Belarusian Security Forces

Belarusian security forces have raided a Minsk studio used by Belsat, a Polish-based satellite station that has produced investigations critical of authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his associates, the station said. On the afternoon of May 21, "uniformed services broke into a Minsk-based studio that is regularly used for...
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Putin warns would-be aggressors: Moscow ‘will knock their teeth out’

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country’s foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country’s vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. In strong remarks during a conference call with officials, the Russian president noted...
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

DPR and LPR Increasingly at Odds, Complicating Moscow’s Approach to Ukraine

Most commentators in Russia, Ukraine and the West tend to treat the Moscow-backed breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR, LPR), which together control about 3.3 million people in eastern Ukraine, as a single whole. But in reality, Russian analyst Yury Kovalchuk argues, conflicts between the two entities have continued to grow worse. That discord is now supposedly so acute that it is complicating both the Russian Federation’s short-term goal of winning support in Ukraine for Moscow’s position on the DPR and LPR as well as the Kremlin’s long-term goal of reintegrating these regions into Ukraine in order to ensure Moscow has significant leverage over Kyiv. Indeed, the spectacle of the conflicts between the two is alienating even ethnic Russians in Ukraine and providing more justification for Ukrainians who insist that the two regions must be reintegrated into Ukraine as regular oblasts like all others in that country.
Politicsaudacy.com

Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Kremlin Coy on Putin-Biden Summit After 'Positive' Diplomatic Talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had yet to decide on whether a summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden would go ahead, but hailed talks between the two countries' top diplomats as a positive signal. Ties between Moscow and Washington are at a post-Cold...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
newschain

US and Russian diplomats spar firmly but politely in Iceland

Senior diplomats from the US and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s long-time Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their...
EuropeSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How Russia’s new Gulag tries to break convicts like Alexei Navalny

POKROV, Russia — He looked gaunt and weak, his skin stretched tightly over his skull. Video of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny that emerged in late April has focused attention on a Russian prison system that, former inmates say, is designed to break convicts, not reform them, and where medical neglect is rife.
Foreign PolicyArkansas Online

U.S., Russia envoys differ politely

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- Top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia sparred politely Wednesday in Iceland in their first face-to-face encounter, which took place as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly...
PoliticsBoston Globe

Kremlin escalates fight with US-funded journalists, officials say

WASHINGTON — When Jamie Fly, chief executive of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, visited Moscow in January 2020 to promote his news outlet’s popularity in Russia, he said he received an ominous message from the Kremlin’s top spokesman. “We know how successful you’ve been,” Fly recalled the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, saying...
EuropePosted by
IBTimes

Kremlin Critic Navalny Says Found 'Recipe For Happiness' In Prison

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Thursday he successfully eased out of his hunger strike and has discovered the recipe for being "happy" in prison. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's best known domestic critic, is serving two-and-a-half years in a penal colony outside Moscow on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Russian FM Says Meeting With Blinken Was ‘Constructive’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial in Iceland on Wednesday, marking the first in-person meeting between high-level US and Russian officials of the Biden administration. Lavrov described the meeting as “constructive” while also acknowledging the sorry...
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Top U.S., Russia diplomats spar

REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly...