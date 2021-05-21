Russia’s attack on U.S. media has become a test case
THE GOOD news about U.S. broadcasting in Russia is that a service that has occasionally struggled to attract a broad audience has found one in recent years, thanks to social media, an expansion into video and the suppression of Russian alternatives by the regime of President Vladimir Putin. According to Jamie Fly, the president of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the network recorded 1.8 billion video views on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms last year, double the total of 2019. Russians turn to it for live coverage of big events state media won’t cover — such as last year’s anti-government protests in neighboring Belarus, which collected 320 million views in six weeks, or the return to Moscow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which was watched by 42 million people.www.washingtonpost.com