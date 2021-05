The old adage “if you know, you know” is infuriating if you’re on the side of not knowing. When the Gen Z community over on TikTok began describing things as cheug or cheugy, there was an outcry from Millennials who were in the dark. What did cheugy mean? Where did it come from? Were they, or a loved one, affected by the cheug and completely blind to it? The confusion ends now. Below, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of the origin of cheug, what is or isn’t cheugy, and what that means for you and your family.