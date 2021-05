One of the side effects of the past 14 months has been reimagining our home hangout spaces, and that certainly includes kitchen and cooking gadgets. Most people with space to grill probably already have or have at least considered adding a grill of some sort. Propane and charcoal are the obvious outdoor cookers, though wood pellet grills and smokers have also made a splash in the backyard barbecue category. More recently, I've been seeing pizza ovens pop up in conversation and for sale online. Two brands in particular -- Ooni and Gozney -- have made the biggest splash with modern, at-home pizza ovens designed to reach scorchingly hot temps and cook perfect pies in minutes.