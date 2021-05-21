newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Feliciana Parish, LA

East Feliciana Parish man arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for stolen livestock

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, La. – An East Feliciana Parish man is behind bars accused of stealing 11 head of cattle from a livestock market in Tangipahoa Parish. 33 year old Eric D. Banford of Ethel, La., turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday morning following an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Brand Commission. During the investigation, it was determined that Banford received livestock but failed to pay for them in a timely manner which is a violation of R.S:14:67.1 theft of livestock. The alleged theft happened in October and November of 2020.

www.kadn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Ethel, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Department Of Agriculture#Sheriff S Office#Stolen#Ldaf#Brand Commission#D V M#La#Livestock Statute#Man#Bond#November#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tangipahoa Parish, LAPosted by
WWL

Tangipahoa Parish assistant police chief dies at 53

ROSELAND, La. — A Tangipahoa Parish assistant police chief died on Tuesday after 20 years of service at five law enforcement agencies throughout Louisiana. He was 53 years old. The Advocate reports that Roseland assistant police chief Bucky Phillips’ death was confirmed by Mayor Wanda McCoy. "Assistant Chief Phillips brought...
East Feliciana Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Pedestrian stuck and killed in East Feliciana Parish

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed early Sunday morning on LA Highway 68 north of LA Highway 10 in East Feliciana Parish, State Police said. Officials say 39-year-old Clifton Hills of Jackson was walking in the roadway of southbound lane of LA Hwy 68 around 1:30 a.m. when a car, also traveling southbound, struck and killed him.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAHammond Daily Star

Crime Stoppers accepts support in Duck Derby

More than a dozen businesses and law enforcement agencies are helping Crime Stoppers raise money by providing “adoption papers” for the rubber duckies in the 5,000 Deputy Duck Derby. The Duck Derby will be Nov. 6 at the Zemurray Park pond, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michelle Gallo. People who...
Tangipahoa Parish, LAfox8live.com

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s captain charged with payroll fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office captain was charged in federal court this week with payroll fraud, according to information provided by U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Kevin Stimage, 44, recently resigned from his position with TPSO. If convicted, Stimage faces up to ten years of imprisonment,...
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Community Calendar

Saturday, May 15Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chappapeela Sports Park. Donors get a T-shirt and a free Coke and hotdog from the concession stand. Sicilian Festival Spaghetti Cookoff, starts at 8 a.m. at 312 East Railroad Ave., Independence. Historic Preservation Month activity: Hammond Walking Tour (self-guided), 7:30 a.m....
New Orleans, LAan17.com

DOJ: Former TPSO charged with defrauding office by receiving unearned pay

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 11, 2021 KEVIN STIMAGE, age 44, has been charged by a Bill of Information with Theft from Programs Receiving Federal Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(A). If convicted, STIMAGE faces up to ten years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.
Tangipahoa, LAHammond Daily Star

Weekend shootings leave two dead

A suspect connected to the Jason Baglio murder case was transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Monday, but no new developments were reported in the Club 81 murder case in Tangipahoa. Both unrelated, fatal shooting incidents occurred in the early morning hours Saturday. In the Village of Tangipahoa,...
Tangipahoa Parish, LAPosted by
WWL

Missing teen last seen Saturday in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday morning. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says Elexia Meeker of Bedico was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, a black hooded jacket, and black leggings. She also has braces and a pierced nose.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAan17.com

Culbreath named new Tangipahoa Parish 4-H agent

Dawn Culbreath has been named as a new Tangipahoa Parish 4-H agent. Culbreath will be working with Megan Roberts to serve students in the 4-H Club throughout Tangipahoa Parish. Culbreath previously served as a 4-H volunteer and a club leader at Hammond Eastside Magnet School in Hammond. She was also...
Clinton, LAtheadvocate.com

Clinton homeowner dies in cooking-related fire, officials say

A fatal mobile home fire in Clinton on May 6 is believed to be cooking related, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. The fire happened at about 11 p.m. in the 12000 block of Robins Road in Clinton. Firefighters with the Bluff Creek Fire Department put the fire out and later discovered the body of a man in the home's kitchen.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAan17.com

TPSO investigates murder outside Club 81 in Village of Tangipahoa

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are assisting the Village of Tangipahoa Police in a shooting case that left one person dead and at least two sent to the hospital. TPSO Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis said “shots rang out” around 3 a.m., on Saturday, May 8, in the parking lot outside Club 81 in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAKSLA

Tangipahoa authorities seek public’s help in locating missing teen

BEDICO, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. “17-year-old Elexia Meeker of Bedico has been missing since early this morning,” said TPSO spokesperson Dawn Panepinto. “Elexia has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her family and our detectives are worried about her.”
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon * Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected across the area beginning this afternoon and stretching into Wednesday. Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible through tomorrow. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.