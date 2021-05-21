The FA tell Premier League clubs they MUST release players for international fixtures this summer amid travel restriction confusion as FIFA lifts exemption

Liverpool’s recent Premier League form could give them the confidence they need to get a win over Southampton on Saturday night.The Reds have won three of their last five outings and they have only dropped five points over the same period while Southampton have only managed to bag one victory in their last five league matches.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host SouthamptonAlthough the Saints’ record isn’t as impressive as the Reds, their manager Ralph Hasenhuettl has urged his team to be ‘brave’.He said: “Although they are not now top of the table, they are still...