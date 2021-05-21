newsbreak-logo
The FA tell Premier League clubs they MUST release players for international fixtures this summer amid travel restriction confusion as FIFA lifts exemption

By Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Football Association have written to clubs informing them they must release their players for the forthcoming international fixtures amid confusion over travel restrictions. English football’s governing body have distributed a guidance note, via the Premier League, to clubs stating that FIFA expect players to join up with their respective...

