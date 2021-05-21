newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Millions of AstraZeneca doses head to Mexico under Latin America plan

By Frank Daniel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhXs6_0a7FWEE400
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Mexico will receive some 4 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots by the end of next week, a senior Mexican official said on Friday, shipments that could help Latin America fight the virus more quickly.

An air cargo of around 1.3 million doses that arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday night was the first of the shipments, the official said.

However, the vaccines originated in Argentina, which produced the active ingredient, the official and another government source said. That material was flown to the United States for bottling before reaching Mexico, they said.

The convoluted journey reflects a deal between AstraZeneca, Argentina and Mexico to produce vaccines for use in the region, which has some of the world's worse coronavirus rates.

Countries across Latin America have struggled to find adequate supplies of vaccines to battle the infections.

The regional project has been delayed for months by hiccups in preparing the bottling plant in Mexico, and Argentina sent some of the active ingredient to the United States for processing instead.

The first doses under the regional deal, which was supported by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's charitable foundation, are now due to hit the streets next week, after the problems at the plant in Mexico pushed back an original March deadline.

When the AstraZeneca factory in Mexico reaches full capacity it is expected to help relieve pressure by providing about 150 million doses for the region this year.

Separately, Mexico has requested millions more doses from the United States' own reserve of AstraZeneca shots, which have not been approved for use there.

The Mexican government previously said Thursday's shipment contained about 1.2 million doses. The remaining 2.7 million or so doses will reach Mexico between this week and next, the first official said. Both officials asked not to be named in order to speak freely.

An Argentine government representative said they could not for the moment confirm the arrival of Argentine-made shots in Mexico over the next week.

Mexico's vaccination program, which got off to a slow start after Western companies delayed deliveries of promised doses, has picked up pace in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Mexico injected a record 727,638 doses, health ministry data shows.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Slim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Mexico#Vaccine Doses#United States#Mexican#Argentine#Astrazeneca Shots#Western Companies#Shipments#Deliveries#Adequate Supplies#Fight#Hiccups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Public Safetydialogo-americas.com

Seizures of Drugs in Containers Increase in Latin America

The seizure of cocaine and other illicit substances hidden in containers, ready to be shipped from air, sea, and land terminals, increased in 2020 and reached a total of 106 tons, 29 more than in 2019, according to a March 1, 2021 report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
U.S. PoliticsJamestown Sun

Mexico says U.S. to share AstraZeneca vaccine after testing

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested. Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's...
Real EstateNorwalk Hour

The revolution of the real estate sector in Latin America

The real estate sector is one of the most important in economic activity but one of the last to enter digitization processes compared to other equally relevant industries in Mexico and Latin America. Faced with this lag, the great opportunity arises to revolutionize and innovate a sector that has different...
LifestyleDuluth News Tribune

U.S. land border restrictions extended with Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA, May 20 (Reuters) - United States land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21, the U.S. and Canadian governments said on Thursday. The restrictions were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hyva Acquires Usimeca In Latin America

ALPHEN AAN DEN RIJN, Netherlands, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyva, a global leader in loading and unloading hydraulic solutions serving the commercial vehicle and environmental services industries, has recently completed buying 75% equity of Usimeca, a leader in Waste Handling Solutions in Latin America, with its headquarters in Brazil.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Quebec stops offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release. Most provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, mainly citing...
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Spain Promises Ambitious Vaccine Diplomacy in Latin America

MADRID - Spain has promised to donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Latin American and Caribbean countries this summer as its vaccine diplomacy contrasts with the more cautious approach taken by the United States. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged to ship between 5% and 10% of the...
MinoritiesUS News and World Report

Latin America's Pandemic Tragedy as Death Toll Nears One Million

PISCO, Peru (Reuters) -Hellen Ñañez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The Peruvian 28-year-old mother has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year: uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life. On a recent day in a dusty cemetery...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.S. shots seen to aid Mexico virus effort

MEXICO CITY -- After suffering one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Mexico is witnessing a significant decrease in cases -- and the U.S. vaccination campaign may be one reason, scientists say. Confirmed deaths from covid-19 have tumbled more than 85% since January, when a brutal second wave swept the...
WorldSeattle Times

China says providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

BEIJING (AP) — China said Thursday it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic in an apparent intensification of what has been described as “vaccine diplomacy.”. The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng told reporters.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not renominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead look for an economist with a “social dimension.”. Here are some possible candidates...