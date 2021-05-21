Gemini Season Is Here: 11 Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated
Being born a Gemini is one of the most divine blessings one can hope for — any zodiac enthusiast will tell you that while Gems are constantly hated on, it's mostly because they're some of the most intelligent, talented, adaptable, and outgoing people in the world. Gems come with big personalities and a lot of opinions and let's just say that doesn't go over well with everyone. Tupac, Biggie, Miles Davis, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, Laverne Cox, Prince, Marilyn Monroe, Kendrick Lamar, Anne Frank, André 3000 — all Geminis and all going down in history for simply being themselves and sharing their life experiences.