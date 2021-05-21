newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Gemini Season Is Here: 11 Famous Gems The World Has Loved AND Hated

By King Sukii
Global Grind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing born a Gemini is one of the most divine blessings one can hope for — any zodiac enthusiast will tell you that while Gems are constantly hated on, it’s mostly because they’re some of the most intelligent, talented, adaptable, and outgoing people in the world. Gems come with big personalities and a lot of opinions and let’s just say that doesn’t go over well with everyone. Tupac, Biggie, Miles Davis, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, Laverne Cox, Prince, Marilyn Monroe, Kendrick Lamar, Anne Frank, André 3000 — all Geminis and all going down in history for simply being themselves and sharing their life experiences.

globalgrind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Prince
Person
Kanye
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
Joan Rivers
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Famous People#Music History#Film History#World History#Fashion Police#Cancer#Best Female Video#Gemini Celebrities#Gems#Arch Nemesis#Perfect Sense#Mankind#Plain Fact#Violent Moments#Makeup#America#Tendencies#Made People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesKSAT 12

Loving thy TV neighbor: 10 famous neighbors in sitcom history

“Love thy neighbor” is one of life’s greatest commandments, and it seems especially true for fans of sitcoms over the years. Some of the best TV shows in history wouldn’t have been the same without the presence of great neighbors that helped make the main characters more complete. But who...
MoviesLiterary Hub

Finally, a movie that proves being good with words will get you laid.

Let me tell you about a little film I watched the other night: a 2009 flick lost to the annals of history called Love Happens. It stars Jennifer Aniston as an unlucky-in-love florist. Judy Greer reprises her lifetime role as the tough-love best friend, but this time she is also an erotic slam poet. (The best moment in this film is quite possibly the one in which Judy Greer is assisting an elderly woman at the flower shop and starts reciting a poem that ends on “battery-operated sex.”) There’s also Martin Sheen as a grieving father who has begrudgingly become the caretaker of his deceased daughter’s annoying parrot.
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: The Prince I Love to Hate by Iris Morland

The Prince I Love to Hate by Iris Morland: Niamh doesn’t remember much about her life in Ireland after all she. did move to Seattle with her older brother when she was still a little kid. However Niamh finds herself heading back to Ireland when a stipulation in her late grandfather’s will stating that she has to find her long lost father if she wants to keep the family estate. The last thing Niamh expected was to land up going on a wild goose chase across Europe with a real life Prince!
AstronomyRefinery29

Gemini Season Is Going To Be Pure Chaotic Good

Move over, Taurus season. After a month spent in the stubborn sign of the bull, the sun is finally moving into chatty, expressive Gemini on May 20, and it will stay there until June 20. Gird your loins, people, because the energy is about to shift — big time. Even Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, is calling this upcoming Gemini season "life-changing."
CelebrationsPosted by
Reader's Digest

30 4th of July Jokes Anyone Will Find Funny

July 4th is the pinnacle of summer—a day off from work, maybe the beach with friends, or a barbecue with family. You probably have many fun ideas for the 4th of July and maybe even have a few 4th of July movies to end the evening patriotically, but regardless of your plans, throw a few Fourth of July jokes into the mix to keep everyone laughing and spirits light. Whether you’re looking for Independence Day jokes about the Boston Tea Party, or just some fun Fourth of July jokes about firecrackers, we have them all. These 4th of July jokes may even serve as a funny Instagram caption for your group photos or classic firework pictures, but if not, we have the best 4th of July captions rounded up for you too.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Twitter Makes Fans Uncomfortable

Spiral: Form The Book of SAW opens next week, and the final push is in full swing. The 21 Savage single of the same name is out and making some waves, and there are a ton of clips from the film out there. Maybe the smartest, funniest, and most uncomfortable promotion for the film is the Twitter account. This week, the film's official Twitter account got into it with a parody account "SAW Quotes", playing a game with each other that led to some hilarious interactions with sexy Jigsaw pics, hacked accounts, directors reading funny lines from the films, and one hectic day for the social media manager of the Spiral page. You can see one of the tweets below, and use it to see the threads on the pages themselves.
Musicxpn.org

Dell-P is lost in love on new single “Here For It”

“You can’t fake energy and you can’t hide love,” raps Philly’s Dell-P at the oepning of his new single “Here For It” — and it’s clear he’s not trying to hide anything with this one. The song finds producer Donnie Boy chopping up classic soul records while singer-songwriter Wil Guice...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Master of None’ Season 3: Scenes From a Marriage

The first two seasons of Master of None were defined by unpredictability. While the larger arc of each season tended to involve the love life of Dev, a modestly successful actor played by Aziz Ansari — who co-created Master of None with fellow Parks and Rec alum Alan Yang — individual episodes could take place anywhere and be about anyone. One installment might be a black-and-white homage to neorealistic Italian cinema where Dev learns to make pasta, while another might be the story of Dev’s friend Denise (Lena Waithe) gradually coming out to her family. Some might barely feature the main characters at all, like a collection of short stories about immigrants and other New Yorkers whose stories are rarely told on film. Intertwined with episodes focusing on Dev’s romantic pursuits, the series smartly blended the best pieces of modern serialized television and the anthological approach of the medium’s first golden age in the Fifties and early Sixties.
Books & LiteratureStereogum

Warren Ellis Wrote A Book About Saving Nina Simone’s Chewed Gum For 20 Years

The Australian musician Warren Ellis, from the Dirty Three and Nick Cave’s Bad Seeds, has already had a busy 2021. In March, Cave and Ellis released the collaborative album Carnage. In April, Marianne Faithfull released She Walks In Beauty, the album that she made with Ellis. And later this year, Ellis will publish a book about the time he took a used piece of Nina Simone’s chewing gum and then saved it for 20 years.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Circle’s’ Lee Swift Is Proud to Be an Example for Gays of All Generations

When The Circle returned for Season 2, we all wondered if the show could possibly match the feel-good magic of Season 1. After all, this was a cast that knew how the game worked—and they entered the Circle ready to play. This led to a blocking heard ’round the world, the culmination fo the most intense showdown in Circle US history. And that was how this season started. But no matter your first impression of a season, The Circle is ultimately a show about human connection—and no player embodies that more than Lee Swift, a.k.a. River.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

Zakiya Dalila Harris on her blockbuster debut The Other Black Girl: 'I want readers to hold many ideas of Blackness at the same time'

Three years ago, Zakiya Dalila Harris was an assistant editor at Knopf Doubleday Publishing. Now, she's the author of a novel that garnered a seven-figure book contract (after a 14-bidder auction) and an adaptation deal at Hulu. The Other Black Girl is best described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out, with a little bit of Black Mirror thrown in. It follows Nella, a book-publishing assistant who clashes with the only other Black employee in her department. As things escalate (like anonymous threatening notes left on Nella's desk), she begins to suspect there's something more sinister behind their professional competition. Here, Harris, 28, offers up her process — and it's anything but beginner's luck.
Astronomyastrostyle.com

Gemini Season 2021 Packs the Power of Twosomes

Twinning, anyone? During the next four weeks of Gemini Season 2021, quick-witted and synergistic communication rules the skies and turns the world abuzz. The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each “season” everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Gemini season 2021 begins May 20 (at 3:37 PM EDT).
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

12 Onscreen Romances That Turned Into Real Life Love

Life imitates art for these actors who performed as couples on camera and fell in love with each other in real life. Newsweek looks back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples became an item off-script and behind the scenes. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. That '70s Show. Kunis (who...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman Looks Like Lucille Ball’s Twin In New Set Pics With Javier Bardem As Desi Arnez — Pic

Nicole Kidman has transformed into the 1950s icon Lucille Ball for a new movie role, and she looked like the spitting image of her with fiery, red hair. Nicole Kidman proved she’s so ready to take on the iconic role of Lucille Ball, when she was seen on the set of her upcoming movie, Being The Ricardos, in full glam. The Australian actress, 53, and her co-star Javier Bardem, 52, looked like the spitting image of the 1950s TV icon and her husband, Desi Arnaz as they arrived on the Los Angeles film set. In the April 30 snaps, Nicole wore a sleek blue vest over a blush pink blouse with bell sleeves, and matching blue trousers.