Just 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 following government-run live event trials organised to see how mass gatherings can resume safely. That’s according to a report by The Telegraph, which reveals that only a small proportion of the 58,000 people who attended the pilot scheme events became infected with the virus. Events included the BRIT awards at London’s O2 arena, concerts and raves in Liverpool, and the FA Cup final and a semi-final at Wembley stadium.