‘Solos’ Nicole Beharie & Tiffany Johnson Tease the ‘Horror Elements’ of Their Episode

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Herald-Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach installment of Amazon’s Solos is unique, but none so much as Nicole Beharie‘s “Nera” which serves as a semi-horror episode. The story follows Beharie’s titular character who is anticipating the birth of a child facilitated by fertility treatments that go awry. In a remote cabin and amid a blizzard, Nera goes into labor, but something isn’t quite right.

