BREAKING NEWS: Wolves announce departure of manager Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of the season... and his odds of becoming the next Spurs manager are immediately slashed
Nuno Espirito Santo will leave Wolves after Sunday’s final game of the season against Manchester United, the club has announced. The Portuguese boss departs ‘by mutual consent’ after four years in charge in which he has led the club to promotion from the Championship and consecutive seventh-placed finishes in the top flight, before a weaker campaign this term.www.chatsports.com