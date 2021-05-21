BREAKING NEWS: Wolves announce departure of manager Nuno Espirito Santo at the end of the season... and his odds of becoming the next Spurs manager are immediately slashed

Nuno Espirito Santo revealed Wolves defender Willy Boly was suffering from an increased heart rate and reduced energy that had left him unable to train. The Ivory Coast international followed a period of isolation after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month, but struggled in the 4-0 home defeat by Burnley last weekend and was not in the squad for the 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion. He is now having further tests.