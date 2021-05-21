newsbreak-logo
Ryan Madora: How To Play The Bass Line To “Tighten Up” by Archie Bell & The Drells

By Corey Brown
No Treble
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Ryan Madora’s birthday, but she’s the one giving us a gift. In this new lesson video, Ryan breaks down the great bass line to “Tighten Up” by Archie Bell & The Drells. This includes how to apply the major pentatonic to the bass and break the bass line down into bite-size pieces.

