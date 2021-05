While Mopar fans can argue whether the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is a better muscle car than the Dodge Charger Hellcat, there’s no doubt they’ll be pulling for both in the following races against a Ford Torino GT and a Cadillac CTS-V. And while other always root for the Blue Oval or any GM brand, there are some people who just like watching races or maybe have zero brand loyalty, at least when it comes to the Big Three. Whatever your persuasion, we think you’ll enjoy watching the accompanying video.