Dawson Fuss Unveils “Right Person Wrong Time”
Set to the background of moody, yet captivating production, the new song from Dawson Fuss, “Right Person Wrong Time”, is indie-pop personified. Fuss’ spellbinding vocals weave a tale of a relationship gone wrong. “I think the song’s moody production paired with the heavy lyrics create a 3D vision of this post-breakup emotion” he says of the track, the second to be taken from his forthcoming EP, Edge of Adolescence, set to drop later this year. His first single, “Hey You,” was equally enthralling, and paired with a stunning music video that Dawson directed himself.popwrapped.com