Dawson Fuss Unveils “Right Person Wrong Time”

Flipping an early 2000’s R&B classic into an irreverent rap remake has two likely outcomes: virality and a charge of copyright infringement. Baltimore’s YTK recently made an audacious leap of faith and reworked Mariah Carey’s timeless “Shake It Off” into a gun-toting anthem carried by angelic falsettos. He rides the iconic melody with a unique tenderness, trading in riffs on forgetting heartbreak for promises of violence. His flawless execution creates a delicious earworm that begs you to hum along to it for hours. The flagrant lyrics and the breezy production provide the perfect foil for each other, and a newly released video conveys the song’s delightful hilarity. YTK and his friends bounce to the sample while they carelessly wave a bunch of guns, eliciting insane amounts of joy. This contagious sense of fun is why the video caught fire on Twitter this past week. It even grabbed Mariah’s attention, who after some light teasing, promised to work to get the sample cleared, rendering sample laws helpless against YTK’s undeniable charisma.