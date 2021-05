And I wonder, still I wonder, who'll stop the rain?. Let’s start with the weather report. ExxonMobil’s annual shareholder meeting on May 26, 2021 will be a virtual one. Still, just for fun, I decided to check the Dallas weather forecast for that day. As I write on May 22, the forecast from weather.com is “Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.” There is only a 22 percent chance of rain. Looks like a pleasant day for a shareholder meeting.