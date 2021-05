GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Wrangler ®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced its U.S. summer launch of All Terrain Gear by Wrangler™(ATG®) for women, extending the momentum of the original collection to female consumers seeking to unplug, connect with friends and family, and find comfort in the outdoors. Building on the brand’s successful men’s line, which launched in 2019 and has seen double-digit category growth, ATG by Wrangler™ now provides versatility, moveability and price accessibility to women seeking sensibility and effortless style in their wardrobe staples.