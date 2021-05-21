newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Savannah Bullard
Posted by 
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa announced Friday that the local media company will host a free movie series that will take place in Government Plaza this summer. Free Movies Downtown at Sundown will be a six-week event where the Tuscaloosa community can gather in the plaza to enjoy a family-friendly film, free of charge. The event is supported by presenting sponsors Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the City of Tuscaloosa, Pepsi and Bryant Bank.

wtug.com
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Series#Alcoholic Beverages#Disney Movies#Christmas Movies#Free Movies Downtown#Bryant Bank#Tsm Tuscaloosa#Muggles#The Tuscaloosa Thread#Dusk#Dinner#Area Food Trucks#Sundown#Disney Princesses#Home#Lawn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Experience Tuscaloosa, Alabama at these 20 Most-Loved Places

Let’s face it last summer was a bust due to a national pandemic. However, THIS SUMMER is going to be so much fun, I can feel it. I was out over the weekend, and the bartender said, “Summer in Tuscaloosa is when you experience the true Tuscaloosa and locals.” I’m here for it because, as the Tik Tok videos go, “the streets are calling are calling my name.”
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

National Pizza Day: Who Has the Best Pie In Tuscaloosa, Alabama?

National Pizza Day: Who Has the Best Pie In Tuscaloosa, Alabama?. Who doesn't love a good pizza? The real question is, who has the best pizza in Tuscaloosa?. Since moving to Tuscaloosa, I've been to a few great pizza places. Blaze Pizza will always have a special place in my heart. I knew of their pizza from back home in Orlando. Their vegan options have always been clutch for me.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Best BBQ in Tuscaloosa? Let’s Discuss

Thanks to an awesome cookout we had at the Townsquare Tuscaloosa studios, I began to wonder what the best BBQ was in Tuscaloosa. So of course I asked around, and got many different answers. Let's see what everybody said!. Best BBQ in Tuscaloosa? Let's Discuss. Did we miss any? Let...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

ACA Elementary Students Join ‘Bojangles Jesus’ to Spread the Gospel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Passing through Five Points where Tuscaloosa meets Cottondale, a motorist might be met by a chorus of car horns as they pass the Bojangles. There's no road rage or emergency in sight; only a lone man in a cowboy hat with a sign that says "Jesus Will Save You." James Bonner, the roadside evangelist in question, receives a honk, a wave, a point, and sometimes even a Bojangles sweet tea just for...standing there.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

UA Football Player Gives Back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

UA Football Player Gives Back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. There have been some big names to come through Tuscaloosa. The beautiful thing is when they come back and give to the community. Quick storytime. When I first moved to Tuscaloosa, I wasn't a huge college football fan. I could watch a...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Brad Paisley returning to Alabama this summer

Country superstar Brad Paisley will return to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer, with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe. They’ll perform Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. You can purchase via Ticketmaster or the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater box office. Paisley’s...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

Brad Paisley coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer. Paisley, along with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, will take the stage Friday July 23. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Forget Cicadas: Tuscaloosa Has Already Been Invaded

There's a plague impacting the Druid City RIGHT NOW, and no one can escape. Okay, all jokes aside: road work in Tuscaloosa sucks, but at least we'll have a smoother commute... one day. LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?. Stacker took...