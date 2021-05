You are the bag holder. That's right. You, the retail shareholder, are the one left with overvalued stocks after the big boys, the institutions, have already started dumping them. The foremost example of this is Tesla (TSLA) . Yes, I was an auto analyst for more than a decade and I could wax poetic about the rise of competition in the BEV space and how the rest of the auto industry - most notably Volkswagen (VLKAF) , as I noted in my RM column on September 24, 2020 - is turning Tesla into this generation's Research in Motion (now known as BlackBerry (BB) ).