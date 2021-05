Floating the river is a Boise tradition. A Boise tradition that I have yet to take part in. I've lived in Boise a total of 5 years and for whatever reason I've never gotten around to doing it. A few months ago I put together a summer 2021 bucket list, not knowing if the pandemic would still be still ruling our lives I was determined to make these things happen and floating the river was one of those things. Today when I saw that the flow on the Boise river more than doubled I got super excited and started to make plans in my head, then I calmed down and did some research. Here's what I found: