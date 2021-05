For more than a year, honest and impartial scientific exploration of the origins of the Covid-19 virus has been blocked, with consideration of the possibility that it was engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology virtually suppressed, mocked as a “conspiracy theory.” This has had enormous real-world consequences, not merely because it let off the hook China – and Dr. Fauci, who approved American money flowing to gain-of-function research there on coronaviruses -- but because “an engineered virus behaves differently from a naturally evolved one, and this has implications for how it can best be fought.”