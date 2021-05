COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger still has a shot to make the U19 Team USA World Cup roster, as she was named one of five finalists for the three remaining roster spots, USA Basketball announced. Nine of the 27 team trials participants were selected to the roster, while five others, including Wolfenbarger, will vie for the final three spots starting on July 19. The site for that date is yet to be determined.