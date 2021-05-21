newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment For LeBron James

By Chris Rosvoglou
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this Thursday’s episode of The Jump on ESPN, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated said that LeBron James is basically playing on one leg. “We need to be concerned about LeBron James,” Spears said. “He was supposed to be the point guard. I’m hearing he’s playing on one leg.”

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James Blunt
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Phoenix Suns#Espn#Blunt Comment#Radio Personality#Point Guard#Surgery#Herd#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

'It's Over': Colin Cowherd Says It's Time For Packers to Dump Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd: “Just rip the Band-Aid off. You cannot win a Super Bowl with this level of dissension, animosity, and acrimony in the organization, and it’s not going to get better… Aaron Rodgers will never unsee the Jordan Love pick, and Aaron just so happens to be a guy who forgets nothing and remembers everything. The trust has been lost. Rip the Band-Aid off, let’s go. Green Bay is about Super Bowls, this isn’t the Bengals or the Lions here. You’re not winning a Super Bowl with this level of animosity. Trust has been lost… Aaron in Green Bay is DONE. He’ll never unsee Jordan Love. According to a new story Aaron is complaining about a lightly used receiver being let go and he wasn’t told. I mean, c’mon, now you’re just picking fights. It’s OVER, just rip the Band-Aid off, it’s so much easier.” (Full Segment Above)
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James targeting Tuesday for return

Lakers star LeBron James is aiming to return from his ankle injury on Tuesday vs. the Knicks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). A source tells Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link) that James has had two “really good days of workouts at a high level” and feels great. If James is unable to get back on the floor on Tuesday, he’d target Wednesday vs. Houston for his return, per Charania and Haynes.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has Curious Reaction To Potential LeBron James Play-In Matchup

Steph Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his back this season. Despite losing Klay Thompson to injury, Curry has been on a whole other level and has even brought the Warriors to eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are a couple of games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have fallen dramatically thanks to injuries that have plagued the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers won’t ever unsee the Jordan Love choose | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says it’s time to rip off the bandaid and admit that it’s over in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers is fractured beyond repair from Colin’s point of view, and he breaks down why he thinks Rodgers will never be able to see past Green Bay’s decision to draft Jordan Love.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ CJ McCollum calls out LeBron James for flop in Lakers vs. Warriors

LeBron James battled adversity to lift his Los Angeles Lakers past his long-time rival in Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. But apparently, not everyone is convinced. Count Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum as one of those skeptical of LeBron James’ impairment. The Lakers star got poked in the eye and proceeded to talk about it in the postgame interview, but McCollum wasn’t buying it one bit.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd breaks down what separates Trey Lance from Mac Jones | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd explains why San Francisco made the right decision by keeping Jimmy Garoppolo, and taking Trey Lance for their No. 3 overall draft pick over Mac Jones. According to Colin, Lance looks the part, and could learn a lot under Jimmy G, but Kyle Shanahan would have had a hard time convincing the locker room to stand behind Mac Jones.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Aaron Rodgers would work in Denver | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers maintain that they intend for Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback at the start of the season, but Colin Cowherd lays out why if a trade were to happen, Denver would be a good landing spot for the quarterback. Hear why Colin believes the Broncos would be a good fit for Aaron Rodgers.
NFLawesemo.com

Colin Cowherd May Have Had Influence On 49ers Drafting Trey Lance

We have had several reports looking at the relationship between Colin Cowherd and new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throughout the past week. Of course, the common denominator between them appears to be Cowherd’s daughter, Liv. Liv Cowherd herself received a whole bunch of comments in reaction to Lance...
NFLNew York Post

Trey Lance’s curious connection to Colin Cowherd’s daughter Liv

Trey Lance slowly emerged as one of the most interesting prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former North Dakota State quarterback will be playing at the next level with the San Francisco 49ers after being taken with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night. But that’s not the only reason fans are buzzing about him on social media.
Sportsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Analogies Aren’t Colin Cowherd’s Exclusive Property

I had a conversation over the weekend with a host in a mid-size market. He was looking for some guidance on how to break out of ex-jock mode and how to be a little more human and relatable to the average bear. The guy doesn’t necessarily have his eye on hosting solo, but he wants to be able to do that if the opportunity were to present itself.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Draft Advice For The Packers

For the past two seasons the Green Bay Packers have fallen one game short of returning to the Super Bowl. But Colin Cowherd believes that the Packers can finally get over the hump if they take his draft advice. On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd made it clear that...
NBAvillages-news.com

Just call LeBron James

First, it is very sad that two teens died in Wildwood. Why are we requesting our local law enforcement try to solve the case, when we have LeBron James, VP Harris and President Biden, who say we don’t need police. Why can’t we just call these 3 upstanding citizens and let them handle it. After all, look what a wonderful job they have done on our borders, economy etc. Maybe, in 2024 we can run LeBron for president, it looks like he’s lost his magic for basketball.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd: The Inexperienced Bay Packers are usually not going to get one other Davante Adams | THE HERD

Yesterday, Davante Adams joined the Herd to talk about the rising tensions between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Adams stated to Colin that Rodgers leaving could potentially affect his future in Green Bay. Colin lays out why it would be in the Packers’ best interest to work things out with their quarterback rather than risk losing a player like Adams.
NFLchatsports.com

Colin Cowherd brings up Giants as possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman recently stated that they explore everything, which includes trading for the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. FS1 radio/TV host Colin Cowherd brought up the Giants as a possible landing spot for Rodgers on his show “The Herd” this week. “Next year...