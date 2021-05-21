Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Comment For LeBron James

Colin Cowherd: “Just rip the Band-Aid off. You cannot win a Super Bowl with this level of dissension, animosity, and acrimony in the organization, and it’s not going to get better… Aaron Rodgers will never unsee the Jordan Love pick, and Aaron just so happens to be a guy who forgets nothing and remembers everything. The trust has been lost. Rip the Band-Aid off, let’s go. Green Bay is about Super Bowls, this isn’t the Bengals or the Lions here. You’re not winning a Super Bowl with this level of animosity. Trust has been lost… Aaron in Green Bay is DONE. He’ll never unsee Jordan Love. According to a new story Aaron is complaining about a lightly used receiver being let go and he wasn’t told. I mean, c’mon, now you’re just picking fights. It’s OVER, just rip the Band-Aid off, it’s so much easier.” (Full Segment Above)