newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

PGA Championship cut line 2021: Projected cut, rules, updates for Friday's leaderboard

By Brandon Schlager
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral top-flight golfers are flirting with the cut line at the 2021 PGA Championship on Friday. The top of the 2021 leaderboard has plenty of contenders who can challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy over the weekend, despite the windy conditions at Kiawah Island. That includes Canadian Corey Conners, who opened up a two-stroke lead to finish atop Thursday's Round 1 field at 5-under par. Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley were also in the mix among a group of six at 3 under trailing Conners in a tie for second.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Top Line#The Wanamaker Trophy#Canadian#The Pga Tour#5 Under Par#5 Over Par#Tournament#6 Under Par#Rough Starts#Field#Contenders#Kiawah Island#Wanamaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfprosportsextra.com

PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Wife Is A Perfect 10; Ticket To Tiger Woods PGA Debut Event Sells For Big Money!

Brooks Koepka is currently one of the best golfers in the world and plays on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup. He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first golfer in history to hold back-to-back titles in two majors simultaneously.
Kiawah Island, SCFrankfort Times

PGA Championship, field

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The field for the 103rd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible:. PGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Which PGA Tour events have no cut?

Most weeks on the PGA Tour, a field of 120, 132, 144 or 156 players (depending on the event size) tee it up on Thursday and play two rounds before there's a cut made to the top 65 and ties, per the PGA Tour's cut rule. However, there are a...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

What is the LPGA Tour cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

Most LPGA Tour events have a cut after two rounds, or 36 holes, down to a field for the final two rounds. As of the 2016-17 season, the cut rule is down to the top 70 players and ties, with those players getting to finish out the tournament by finishing inside the 36-hole cut line.
Rensselaer, NYrpiathletics.com

Golf Team Makes Cut at NCAA Championship

WHEELING, W.V. - The season continues for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team, which is one of 18 schools in the nation to make the cut at the NCAA Division III Championship being held at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center. RPI shot a combined 305 on Wednesday and is tied for 16th place with a two-day score of 604.
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
College Sportsalachuachronicle.com

UF Women’s Golf: Gators Narrowly Miss Cut for NCAA Championships

Florida records its best card of the three-day competition, but drops a heartbreaker after late-round push falls one stroke short in NCAA Regional. The University of Florida women’s golf team finished competition today in Stanford, finishing one stroke behind the University of Southern California and seventh overall to narrowly miss the top-six cut for NCAA Championship play in Arizona.
GolfFrankfort Times

Johnson, Thomas, Schauffele miss PGA cut; Ryder captains in

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Both Ryder Cup captains — combined age: 103 — made the cut at the PGA Championship. Three of the top four players in the world did not. Even though 5-over 149 through 36 holes was good enough to play the weekend at Kiawah Island, top-ranked Dustin Johnson couldn't manage it. He finished eagle-bogey-birdie Friday but only had two other birdies over 36 holes and finished at 6 over.
GolfThe Ringer

The Biggest Story Lines to Watch at the 2021 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship returns this week! It’s the second golf major of the year, and the most gloriously irreverent of the four. It’s always been an article of faith that the PGA is last in the pecking order of golf’s most prestigious events—kind of like Dartmouth is to the Ivies—but it’s often the most fun for that reason. Here are the eight major story lines we’re following in advance of this week’s rumble at Kiawah Island.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Do PGA Tour players get paid if they miss the cut?

Most weeks, when PGA Tour players miss the cut, they don't get paid. Plain and simple. Players earn their keep on the PGA Tour, and, aside from the few PGA Tour events that do not have a cut, a Tour pro must get past the 36-hole cut to get paid for the week.
GolfChronicle

Duke men's golf misses cut for NCAA Championship, ends season at Noblesville regional

It's officially a wrap for Duke's 2021 season. The Blue Devils ended their season in lackluster fashion Wednesday at the NCAA Noblesville Regional in Noblesville, Ind., finishing 12th out of 13 teams in the event. Duke had to finish in the top five to move on to the NCAA Championship week, and their 33-over-par finish was well out of striking distance of this goal. The disappointing tournament concludes an up and down season, which seemed to constantly alternate between fantastic and underwhelming performances in events.
GolfGolf.com

Why one small animal is spelled out in the PGA Championship rules

Bubba Watson, during last year’s RBC Heritage, hit his ball into a greenside bunker. Or because Harbour Town Golf Links is on the beaches of South Carolina, he hit into a home. Watson called over a rules official. “You gonna grab it?” Slugger White would twice ask Watson of the...
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021: Former major champ disqualified Friday at Kiawah

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C—Former PGA champ Y.E. Yang was disqualified Friday from the PGA Championship. Yang, 49, was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard following his second round at the Ocean Course. According to the PGA of America, Yang signed for a 4 on the par-4 10th when he actually made a bogey 5.
GolfMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Dustin Johnson opens with 76 at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson's run of poor form continued in the opening round of the PGA Championship. Johnson made two double bogeys in his round of 4-over 76 on Thursday, including on the par-4 18th hole. His drive...