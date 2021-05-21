PGA Championship cut line 2021: Projected cut, rules, updates for Friday's leaderboard
Several top-flight golfers are flirting with the cut line at the 2021 PGA Championship on Friday. The top of the 2021 leaderboard has plenty of contenders who can challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy over the weekend, despite the windy conditions at Kiawah Island. That includes Canadian Corey Conners, who opened up a two-stroke lead to finish atop Thursday's Round 1 field at 5-under par. Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley were also in the mix among a group of six at 3 under trailing Conners in a tie for second.