PGA Championship cut line 2021: Projected cut, rules, updates for Friday's leaderboard

The PGA Championship returns this week! It’s the second golf major of the year, and the most gloriously irreverent of the four. It’s always been an article of faith that the PGA is last in the pecking order of golf’s most prestigious events—kind of like Dartmouth is to the Ivies—but it’s often the most fun for that reason. Here are the eight major story lines we’re following in advance of this week’s rumble at Kiawah Island.