Fighting for your rights

The ruling was appealed and in February, a three-judge panel unanimously agreed that, given the circumstances, the officers didn’t use excessive force and therefore were immune from prosecution. The lower court ruling was reversed. Olivas’s family sued the police officers who tased him for using excessive force. The officers’ lawyers moved that the case should be dismissed, claiming the officers could not be sued because of qualified immunity. But a District Court judge disagreed that the officers could not be held liable and allowed the case to proceed. That ruling is so absurd that even the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, and Americans for Prosperity, the political action vehicle of the Koch brothers, came out against it. They filed an amicus brief, along with the ACLU of Texas and Disability Rights Texas, urging the full Appeals Court to overrule the panel.