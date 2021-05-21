newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Top 10 Books To Read In 2021

By Johnny Lee
influencive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe years 2020 and 2021 have been something out of a movie because of the pandemic our lives changed drastically. It brought about worldwide lockdowns, and we have been left with little to keep ourselves busy. Most people now work from home, and social gatherings have been banned. The good...

www.influencive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Feminism#History Books#Picture Books#Movie History#Fun Things#Film History#Vogue Com#British#Native American#The Native Americans#Armenian#Reading Books#American Literature#Native Poets#Modern Day Feminism#Modern America#Lord Hardcastle#Influencers#Works#Patriarchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturefangirlish.com

10 Books To Read If You Love The Grishaverse

Shadow and Bone has completely taken over our lives since its release on Netflix on April 23rd, and like so many fellow fans of the show, many of us have been turning to the books for more Grishaverse content – some of us for the first time, some of us for the second, third or even fourth time. Anyone who enjoys the show is sure to love all the books they’re based on – from the Grisha trilogy to the Six of Crows duology and, of course, the most recent King of Scars duology.
Books & Literaturegoodmenproject.com

10 Awesome LGBTQ Books You Should Actually Read

— Looking for a great book? Consider reading one of these bestseller LGBTQI books. Having sold sometimes in the millions, these books have transformed lives, inspired and challenged people to create a life they love. Most books on this LCBTQI+ book list are in the fiction genre, but two are memoirs.
Books & LiteratureBusiness Insider

The 18 best books to read in your 20s, from memoirs to cookbooks

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Your 20s are probably spent answering some fundamental questions and gaining basic skills. I asked my coworkers to share the books that were most important to them in their "defining decade." You'll find everything from essay collections...
Books & Literaturetheeverygirl.com

20 Books by Asian American Authors You Need to Read

Here at The Everygirl, reading is one of our favorite relaxing hobbies to do at home (or really anywhere). It’s the perfect way to wind down after a long workday or spend a lazy weekend morning. When it comes to what we read, we’re always looking to diversify our options and support new voices, so we’re turning to Asian American authors for our next favorite book. Whether you’re looking for an easy read that satisfies your feelings of wanderlust, heartfelt memoirs that shed light on experiences different from your own, on-the-nose science fiction, or anything in between, these books by Asian American authors should be at the top of your list.
Comicsbookriot.com

Can You Be Nostalgic For A Book You Never Read?

I’ve mentioned a time or two before that I love fan fiction. Even when I wasn’t in the mood for regular books, fan fiction remained a close friend. One of my earliest fandoms was Batman, which led to my long-lasting interest in the Teen Titans, which led to a more ephemeral interest in the new Outsiders comics, whose founding members included two ex-Titans.
Books & Literaturetorforgeblog.com

Books to Read This Spring, Based on Your Latest Binge Watch

Rainy Spring days and quiet nights in are the perfect time to get in some good binge watching. Whether you’re keeping up-to-date on the newest shows or playing catch-up on old favorites, we’ve got perfect book recommendations for whatever you’re watching now. If you love This is Us, try Waiting...
Books & LiteratureHerald-Dispatch

Jim Ross: Slow down and re-read a good book slowly

Maybe I’m just getting old, but this world is in too much of a hurry. Fast food, instant coffee, video on demand. … There’s no waiting except in a baseball game, and some people want to add a clock even to that. Every now and then on social media I...
Books & LiteratureParents Magazine

Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton Is Launching a Book Club for Adults

To put it in terms he himself would not use, reading is LeVar Burton's brand. It's been almost 40 years since he started introducing young viewers to the joys of books as the host of Reading Rainbow, and he's still reading aloud to anyone who will listen (including many who grew up on the PBS show). When the pandemic shutdown began, he hosted thrice-weekly livestreams reading stories to his Twitter followers and has done the same on his podcast LeVar Burton Reads since 2017. To talk to him about reading is, in many ways, to talk to him about himself. So perhaps the most surprising thing about his new book club is that it hasn't existed until now.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

8 best historical fiction books to read next if you loved ‘Bridgerton’

So you’ve finished Bridgerton, inhaled Julia Quinn's original book series, and plundered Austen – what now? As soon-to-be-debut novelist Sarah, Duchess of York can tell you, historical fiction is addictive once you get going. So we have raided our bookshelves to bring you a selection of titles that will help these drab winter months pass in the blink of an eye.While some of these are part of wider series – and therefore all the better for bingeing later – the standalones should also point you towards authors with back catalogues worth investigating. For the sake of space, we will assume that you...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Glamour

The Best Books to Read On Your First Post-Vax Vacation

It's finally reading-outside weather. The best books to read this month are perfect for stacking on a picnic blanket in the grass, or propping against your iced coffee at an outdoor cafe, or tucking in your carry-on during your—glorious!—post-vaccine vacation. New book releases in May are as shocking and delightful...
Books & Literaturemetafilter.com

Last book you loved?

What's the last fiction book you absolutely loved?. I thought books would be a refuge during the pandemic, but I struggled to concentrate anything I put in front of my eyes. I'm hoping to rekindle my reading habit, so: what's the last fiction book you adored, that you couldn't put down, that you would recommend without question?
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

What to Read When You are Visited by Grief

If you are reading this, you are among the living. As we emerge from a year that so many others did not survive, what can we read to be with grief, the powerful and profound visitor of the living?. When I lost my partner nearly seven summers ago, I remember...
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Laurie Colwin’s Books Are Ripe for Rediscovery

It’s been almost 30 years since Laurie Colwin died of a heart attack at 48, and her books are ripe for rediscovery. I’ve thought of her often during the past year, wondering what she would have made of the pandemic. She’s best remembered for her delectable food books, Home Cooking and More Home Cooking, which include such quarantine-friendly chapters as “Bread Baking Without Agony” and “Easy Cooking for Exhausted People.” (We can save “The Once and Future Dinner Party” for later.)
Books & Literatureculturedvultures.com

10 Best Post-Apocalyptic Books You Should Read

For many of us, after the truly difficult year that was 2020, reading a post-apocalyptic book is the last thing that we would want to do. But there is much more to the genre than just the misery that we conjure up in our imaginations when we think of a post-apocalyptic world. Such novels can allow us to explore our own humanity, as we come to think about the things that are most important to us – not only as individuals, but also as a collective. In many ways, therefore, reading the best post-apocalyptic books can be therapeutic, and to that end we have rounded up ten of the best to give you a taste of where to start with the genre.
Theater & DancePosted by
Womanly Live

10 Books With Asian Characters Worth Reading

There are books; you know that you can’t help but have read. Some of these works are so important to their generation or have had such an influence on their historical period that they absolutely must be read to understand how our society has become what it is today. Some...
Books & LiteratureThe Christian Science Monitor

What to read when you disagree: Books about respect

Shelves of books have been written about communicating respectfully with people who hold opposing views. Among all the titles, these are a few that Monitor writers and editors found useful. We’d love to hear your suggestions. Email books@csmonitor.com. Against Civility: The Hidden Racism in Our Obsession With Civility. By Alex...
Books & Literaturecrimespreemag.com

5 Books I Have Read More Than Once and Will Read Again

Like trying to name a favourite-ever song, it is impossible to single out an all-time favourite book, but this one is always among the top of my list. I read this years ago, when I was not long out of university, and it struck a chord on multiple levels; most predominantly, for the feeling of disconnection experienced by each of the main characters. Coe’s multi-layered narrative follows a group of university friends as they move onwards in their post-education lives as young adults, all retaining the common ground of varying issues with sleep. I have had my own troubles with sleep over the years – vivid dreams, recurring nightmares, sleep walking and insomnia – and I find the subject of sleep conditions and how they affect a person’s ‘waking’ life fascinating. But the book is more than this – it is funny, touching, heartfelt, and the way in which the separate storylines come together for the denouement is cleverly executed. I shall return to it one day for what may well be a fifth read.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

Wondering What to Read Next? Whichbook Lets You Search for Books By Mood

Choosing a new book to read can be overwhelming, which is why there are so many tools designed to help you narrow down your options. While these resources are good for finding books based on genre or titles similar to those that you have already read and loved, they're not as helpful when your tastes are less specific. If you're looking for literature that matches a certain vibe, try Whichbook.