Vaccination event for ages 12 and up in Porterville Monday

Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities in the county. Anyone ages 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. Individuals ages 12 and older are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those ages 18 and older can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. Parental consent is required for minors seeking vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.