On one of the most important measures of American leadership against Vladimir Putin's aggression, President Joe Biden is now weaker than former President Donald Trump. That must be our incontrovertible assessment if Axios's reporting on Tuesday is accurate. After all, Jonathan Swan reports that Biden has decided to waive sanctions on a German company involved in completing the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Absurdly, the Biden administration will sanction Russian ships involved in the pipeline's concluding construction but not the actual company involved in it. This is apparently because Biden believes that sanctioning the pipeline out of existence will cause more harm with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government than it will accrue benefits to NATO and European security.