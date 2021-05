David Blum, who died in 1998 at age 62, was an internationally known conductor, composer, music scholar and writer who wrote about classical music for The New Yorker and other publications. The California native was noted for conducting his first group, a chamber ensemble of young artists, when he was just 17, and he later founded the Esterhazy Orchestra in New York City, which was dedicated to the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, making several acclaimed recordings of the composer’s works.