Proposed 2022 Charleston County budget would eliminate funding for 40 jail deputies
Funding for deputies at the Charleston County jail would be cut under the budget proposal for the upcoming year but no current employees would lose jobs as a result. Detention Center operations have come under increasing scrutiny after authorities released video of a man who died when deputies tried to force him from his cell in early January, but officials say the elimination of 40 positions at the jail is unrelated.www.postandcourier.com