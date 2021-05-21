newsbreak-logo
Step Inside Big Sean’s Zenned Out Beverly Hills Mansion … with A Nightclub! (Video)

By EURPublisher01
EURweb
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article*Big Sean’s 7-bedroom Mediterranean estate is decorated with intention. Thanks to Architectural Digest, we got the grand tour of the sleek and spacious Beverly Hills home, which includes a music studio, soaring ceilings, and a resort-style backyard outfitted with a limestone swimming pool, heated spa, and a fireplace. The rap artist was sure to provide each space with items that bring about peace, reflection and creativity.

eurweb.com
Big Sean
Slash
