Step Inside Big Sean’s Zenned Out Beverly Hills Mansion … with A Nightclub! (Video)

When Jason Oppenheim wasn't Selling Sunset, he was busy closing the deal on his newly renovated Hollywood Hills mansion. The real estate mogul purchased his luxurious new estate for $5.125 million in an off-market deal last October and has spent the past few months giving it a gothic Hollywood makeover. Oppenheim, the founder and president of Oppenheim Group, managed to complete his renovations for under $1 million, as he told PEOPLE: "I knew immediately, I could turn that house into something pretty special, on a reasonable budget."