Step Inside Big Sean’s Zenned Out Beverly Hills Mansion … with A Nightclub! (Video)
*Big Sean’s 7-bedroom Mediterranean estate is decorated with intention. Thanks to Architectural Digest, we got the grand tour of the sleek and spacious Beverly Hills home, which includes a music studio, soaring ceilings, and a resort-style backyard outfitted with a limestone swimming pool, heated spa, and a fireplace. The rap artist was sure to provide each space with items that bring about peace, reflection and creativity.eurweb.com