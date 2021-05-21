Tesla Roadster To Get Rocket Boosters

Tesla Motors is probably the most controversial automaker on the market right now. While it is true that they have helped propel the auto industry towards embracing the reality of electric vehicles, Elon and his company have been known to behave in ways that other OEMs would not dare. Whether it be the exaggeration of their ADAS system’s capabilities, the questionable quality control, or the seemingly constant dance with the SEC, Tesla is unique. Rich Benoit, who runs the Rich Rebuilds YouTube Channel, has learned this the hard way. After facing a ton of trouble trying to rebuild a salvage title Tesla Model S, Benoit decided to have a bit of fun sticking it to Elon. In order to do this, he decided to shove an LS3 V8 from a Chevy Camaro into it. Now, Benoit has finally got the thing to run and given it a name: ICE-T.