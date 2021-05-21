Springfield Municipal Band To Resume Performances
After being silenced last year because of the pandemic, the Springfield Municipal Band will be playing again this year. The band will resume its concerts in the bandshell at the recently-renamed Duncan Park, formerly Douglas Park in Springfield. The first concert is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 1st. Other dates are planned, but the schedule is not finalized yet. Other precautions will be in place, including spacing musicians out to allow for more social distancing.