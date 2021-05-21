newsbreak-logo
Springfield, IL

Springfield Municipal Band To Resume Performances

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being silenced last year because of the pandemic, the Springfield Municipal Band will be playing again this year. The band will resume its concerts in the bandshell at the recently-renamed Duncan Park, formerly Douglas Park in Springfield. The first concert is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 1st. Other dates are planned, but the schedule is not finalized yet. Other precautions will be in place, including spacing musicians out to allow for more social distancing.

Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

May 21, 1821: First Religious Society Established In Springfield

Religion played an important role from the earliest days of Springfield and Sangamon County. The first church services were held in homes, but soon it was clear there would be a need for a permanent home for growing congregations. The first religious society in Springfield was organized by the Methodists on May 21, 1821.
Logan County, ILLincoln Courier

Swag bags help women at Sojourn Shelter

The Domestic Violence Committee of GFWC Lincoln Woman’s Club organized Mother’s Day Swag Bags to be taken to Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield, Illinois, which is the local shelter that benefits Logan County women in need. The director of the shelter informed the club that the shelter can house up to 32 victims at any given time. This includes women and the children that come with them. Some women can have up to 7 or 8 children with them, or some have none. Usually about 40% of the people staying there have children. Logan County has the second highest number of people served by Sojourn, behind Sangamon County in which the shelter resides. Five counties are served by this shelter.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Bringing hope to cancer survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Danenberger Family Vineyards partnered with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for Lights of Hope over the weekend. Participants came together to decorate luminary bags in support of those touched by cancer. The bags were $10 each and will be used in a nationwide Lights of Hope event on September 18.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

UIS holds stage experience for graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) found a way to give their graduates a special moment the pandemic took away. On Thursday, the university hosted an in-person "stage experience" for graduates at its Sangamon Auditorium. The 2021 Commencements were split into 52 different ceremonies over Thursday...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Where to get your child vaccinated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — COVID-19 vaccines are now available for your child if they are 12 years and older in the Land of Lincoln. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is now taking anyone in that age group at the Illinois State Fairgrounds mass vaccination site. Parents can make an appointment online here.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

How the Sangamon River shaped Lincoln, Decatur and beyond

If it weren't for Sangamon River, it's unlikely the Decatur we know today would exist. The region's earliest industries were tied to it. Lincoln's earliest Illinois days were spent on it. Our drinking water comes from it. Here are four facts about the Sangamon. THE ORIGINS. The Sangamon River is...
Sangamon County, ILwlds.com

Sangamon County Fair Moving Forward in 2021

The Sangamon County Fair is back this year with health protocols in place. The Sangamon County Fair Board announced via press release today that the dates for the fair have been set for June 16th-20th. The fair will be using current COVID-19 protocols which include extensive sanitizing and enhanced cleaning protocols as well as social distancing recommendations per the current Sangamon County Health Department and Restore Illinois guidelines.