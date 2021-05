Special thanks to Hod Rabino of Devils Digest for speaking with me on the Quack 12 Podcast during our deep dive into the Sun Devils roster. Listen HERE. Arizona St’s offense was at least as frustrating to watch as it was entertaining last season. It was one of the most boom-or-bust teams I’ve charted in years, with a poor overall play efficiency rate but with some of the biggest explosion plays, and explosion-play dependency, in the conference. Furthermore there was an enormous split between the pass and rush game effectiveness which I wouldn’t have guessed from their 2019 record and the personnel they were returning and adding.