newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Fully Vaccinated People At UIS No Longer Required To Get COVID Tests

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Illinois Springfield will no longer require weekly COVID testing for students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated. Such tests have been required weekly for everyone on campus, but UIS says that will no longer be necessary for anyone who has been fully vaccinated, with at least two weeks since their final dose, and has uploaded their vaccination information to the university’s health records system.

www.wmay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uis#Covid#Vaccination#Health Records#Covid#Uis#Weekly Covid Testing#Students#Faculty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Springfield, ILWTAX

UIS offering free COVID-19 saliva testing to the public

SPRINGFIELD – The University of Illinois Springfield, in partnership with SHIELD Illinois, is now offering free COVID-19 saliva testing to the public. The free tests are being funded through an agreement between the Illinois Department of Public Health and SHIELD Illinois using federal relief money. Community testing is available between...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StatePosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Inside the debate over vaccine patent waivers • Illinois spending $225M to expand U of I's COVID test to schools • Health care laws advance in Springfield

WHAT THE DEBATE OVER VACCINE PATENT WAIVERS MEANS FOR DRUGMAKERS: To help increase access to vaccines in poor countries, the Biden administration recently said the U.S. would participate in World Trade Organization negotiations over waiving intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical companies. The U.S. previously was among wealthy nations opposed to easing patent protections.
Illinois Statemyradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People

SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...