Fully Vaccinated People At UIS No Longer Required To Get COVID Tests
The University of Illinois Springfield will no longer require weekly COVID testing for students, faculty, and staff who are fully vaccinated. Such tests have been required weekly for everyone on campus, but UIS says that will no longer be necessary for anyone who has been fully vaccinated, with at least two weeks since their final dose, and has uploaded their vaccination information to the university’s health records system.www.wmay.com