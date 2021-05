With the COVID-19 vaccine now available for 12- to 15-year-olds, parents are making moves to get the shot for their child. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reports that more than 250 vaccination appointments were made in just the first few hours after the announcement that eligibility was being expanded to younger teens and some pre-teens. But with children that age still in school, there were no walk-ins by younger patients reported Thursday at the National Guard’s mass vaccination site at the state fairgrounds.