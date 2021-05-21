Park, Surrounding Streets To Be Shut Down Next Weekend To Block Illegal Party

A Springfield park, and the streets around it, will be closing down early next weekend as police try to prevent an illegal large-scale party from taking place there. Advance publicity had indicated the late-night gathering was being planned for Comer Cox Park on the city’s east side next Saturday night, May 29th. Because of past problems of violence and noise associated with such parties in the past, police and the park district will close the park down from 9:30pm on that Saturday night through 5:30am on Sunday, May 30th.