Video: Jaguars' Call to Trevor Lawrence Went to Voicemail 3 Times at 2021 NFL Draft

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars' draft-day calls to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to voicemail three times before Jags head coach Urban Meyer connected with him on the fourth try. The moment was revealed in the latest episode of Jacksonville's The Hunt miniseries, which covers the team's draft and free-agency processes.

NFLchatsports.com

Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence make Bengals vs Jaguars must-watch game

Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers talks with Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals‘ one primetime game for the 2021 season takes place against the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. This game appeared at No. 1 on Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports’ list of the most under-the-radar games on the 2021 schedule.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: I’m not sure Trevor Lawrence would have gone to Jacksonville

Re: I’m not sure Trevor Lawrence would have gone to Jacksonville. Re: I’m not sure Trevor Lawrence would have gone to Jacksonville. That’s only when they run their Tim-Trevor special package; The Trevbow. confirm or deny that Justyn Ross is not involved? We don't need him teleporting to Jacksonville. "When...
NFL247Sports

Trevor Lawrence injury update ahead of Jaguars' rookie mini-camp

Trevor Lawrence is gearing up for his first throws as an NFL quarterback very soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the franchise is taking every precaution necessary to ensure he's ready to rock in September when the games actually count. "Trevor Lawrence had surgery on his other shoulder, labrum surgery,...
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don’t touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has...
NFLchatsports.com

Clemson football: Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence set to make history

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. As of now-former Clemson football stars, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence are track to face each other in week one...
NFL247Sports

Charles Davis expects Trevor Lawrence to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

There are plenty of worthy candidates for offensive rookie of the year. Sometimes though, those players have to be in the right situation to thrive and explode onto the scene. NFL Network’s Charles Davis has his eyes on Trevor Lawrence. Despite going No. 1 overall and generally going to a rebuilding situation, Lawrence is set up for success right away.
NFLfishduck.com

Justin Herbert: Better Than Trevor Lawrence?

I was sitting on my couch sipping coffee and wiping the sleep from my eyes Monday morning when I heard sports pundit Ryan Clark — of ESPN’S sports talk show “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg — mention that he believed Trevor Lawrence’s “rookie year ceiling” would be to put up the same type of numbers that Justin Herbert did in 2020. “Yes!“, I shouted inside of my head because I was still too lethargic to verbalize anything resembling the English language.
NFLBoston Globe

Jaguars warned not to touch No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence as rookie minicamp kicks off

Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers. He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Lawrence is being held between 30 and 40 passes, not including warmups, during each of the team’s two practices that include 18 rookies and first-year players. Most of those Saturday went to assistant coaches. By the end of the 90-minute session, Lawrence had reached his limit and was going through plays and faking slow-motion throws during team drills.
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL schedule leak: Trevor Lawrence set to make NFL debut vs Texans

The No. 1 overall pick will hit the road in Week 1 to take on the Houston Texans. The Trevor Lawrence era is already been penciled out as the next great legacy in football. Granted, when you go to 34-2 in college and win a national title, the expectation will be high when entering the next level.
NFLsportstalkflorida.com

Lawrence versus Wilson and the 7 Most Interesting QB Battles this NFL Season

The NFL just released its long-awaited schedule and even if football is still over three months away, it already feels back!. With an extra game added, we’ve got even more football to watch including a dizzying amount of fun quarterback matchups including a Week 16 meeting between the top two quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Report: Trevor Lawrence to be limited at rookie minicamp

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the talk of the NFL. Lawrence has been rehabbing his non-throwing shoulder during the offseason and should be ready to roll in rookie minicamp this week with a few limitations. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was on 'NFL Now' and shared the latest on La Read Update »