Denver, Colorado-based FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the holding company of Sunflower Bank NA, and Austin-based Pioneer Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Pioneer Bank SSB, jointly announced on May 11 that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Pioneer Bancshares and Pioneer Bank will merge with and into FirstSun Capital Bancorp and Sunflower Bank, respectively, in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close early in October 2021. Upon closing, the board of directors of both FirstSun and Sunflower Bank will be expanded to include former directors of Pioneer Bancshares and Pioneer Bank.