Lakers News: Anthony Davis & Frank Vogel Praise LeBron James For Big Shot

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames got poked in the eye by Draymond Green just seconds before draining a three over Stephen Curry to beat the shot clock buzzer. The shot set up the league's top-ranked defense led by Anthony Davis to steal the ball on the Warriors' last possession to put the nail in the coffin for the 103-100 victory. The 36-year-old recorded a triple-double, finishing with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds before coming up with his biggest shot of the night.

