May 14—An impending change in Maine's mask requirements marks a dramatic course change in the coronavirus pandemic so far. It has been a year since Gov. Janet Mills required masks to be worn in most public places. On May 24, that will change for fully vaccinated Mainers after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they can safely go maskless in those places. It will coincide with the arrival of the summer tourism season and the repeal of capacity limits for businesses and venues.