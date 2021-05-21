newsbreak-logo
Gene Frenette: Ex-Jaguars tight end Kyle Brady explains why Tim Tebow faces uphill challenge to make 53-man roster

By Madison.com
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably too much to ask NFL fans and the media to not treat the long-anticipated signing of Tim Tebow by the Jaguars on Thursday as either a monumental development or a gigantic waste of time. Just accept it for what it is: Urban Meyer tinkering with his 90-man roster...

NFLPosted by
NESN

Jaguars Reportedly Will Sign (Tight End) Tim Tebow To One-Year Contract

It’s Tebow Time for the Jaguars. Jacksonville intends to sign Tebow, now a tight end, to a one-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Tebow played quarterback in the NFL From 2010 through 2012 and hasn’t been on a roster since he was released by the New York Jets in March of 2012.
NFLCBS Sports

Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow: A look at current tight ends on Jacksonville's depth chart, other QBs to switch

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he's not going to play quarterback. He's trying to make it work as a tight end. Tebow, who has not played in the NFL since 2012 and has been out of football entirely since 2014, spent the last several years playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets' system, making it as high as Triple-A before retiring earlier this year. He had a tryout with the Jaguars prior to the draft, and CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday that the team will sign him to a one-year deal.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow to the Jaguars: A timeline of the former QB's journey from Broncos star to MLB hopeful to tight end

After eight years out of the NFL, Tim Tebow is back. As if drafting Trevor Lawrence and hiring Urban Meyer wasn't enough to incite headlines in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are set to sign the former Florida Gators star and convert the ex-quarterback to tight end ahead of the 2021 season. The news follows Tebow's recent workout for the Jags, whose new coach oversaw the former Heisman Trophy winner back in college. And it adds a new chapter to an already unusual professional sports story that seemingly refuses to end.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Jaguars are serious about ex-Jets, Eagles QB Tim Tebow at tight end, NBC Sports’ Peter King says

Now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Tim Tebow. Those words could become a reality, according to NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King. I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance. Tebow, of course, is a hometown boy, and Jag/Gator fans have been dying to see him in teal. Imagine a Trevor Lawrence-to-Tim Tebow touchdown pass in crunch time (or any time) in a game this fall. Whoa.
NFLUSA Today

Opinion: No harm in Jaguars giving Tim Tebow a chance to help at tight end

If Tim Tebow wants to pursue helping the Jacksonville Jaguars bolster their painfully thin tight end position, the team and coach Urban Meyer have nothing to lose by granting him the opportunity. Would another washed-up, 33-year-old NFL quarterback (he turns 34 in August) get that same chance for the Jaguars...
NFLchatsports.com

Will Tim Tebow make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster?

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Fans of Tim Tebow #15 of the Florida Gators show their love during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 17, 2009 in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators won 23-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) According to NFL Network’s Ian...
NFLfox5atlanta.com

Jaguars to offer Tim Tebow 1-year deal as tight end, reports say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will indeed sign with his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, according to the NFL Network. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that Tebow, 33, will receive a one-year deal with the Jaguars "in the next week or so," giving the former quarterback a chance to make the team as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Tim Tebow returns: Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign University of Florida legend as tight end (report)

Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL as a tight end. The Jaguars are planning to sign the former Patriots quarterback to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tebow will reunite with Urban Meyer — who he won a pair of National Championships with at Florida — and take up the new position. During his first NFL stint, he resisted playing anything other than quarterback.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Jaguars are waiting to make Tim Tebow decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be flirting with the idea of signing Tim Tebow, but they are not in a rush to make a final decision. In his weekly column for NBC Sports, Peter King confirmed that there is a chance the Jaguars could sign Tebow as a backup tight end. However, King believes head coach Urban Meyer will want to wait at least another week before making a determination.