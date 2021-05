Lady Gaga was found enjoying a casual moment over coffee in heather shorts after shooting a new movie in Rome for two months. Lady Gaga On Monday (May 17th), it’s safe to assume that this isn’t the same woman she once wore. Dress made of meat.. 35-year-old Gaga was a photo of casual comfort while doing errands in Los Angeles. The “Rain On Me” singer wore a tie-dye hoodie and shorts over a cup of coffee at Starbucks in Malibu. Her hair was erected in a messy half-up and she finished her outfit with a pair of colorful Nike.Given this, it ’s the same woman who busts out. 4 different looks It’s a bit shocking to see her with such a modest look at the 2019 Met Gala, but given how hard she works, Gaga deserves to keep it casual.