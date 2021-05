While you have to wait until later in May to watch the Friends reunion show on HBO Max, a marathon of the original series is airing on TBS right now. Now through June 4, TBS is airing a special event called Friends: From The Beginning, which covers every episode of the show from the beginning, in order. The marathon runs daily on weekdays from 10 AM - 4 PM in your time zone. Alternatively, anyone who subscribes to HBO Max can watch the complete series in any order they want, whenever they want.