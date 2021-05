Lessons from a church plant movement in the U.K. The recently launched Gregory Centre for Church Multiplication is founded on a powerful legend. As the story goes, Pope Gregory the Great, after seeing a blond, white-skinned slave in Rome and thinking him to be an angel, was inspired to send missionaries to the Saxon’s land. History then records that in 597 A.D., a monk today known as Augustine of Canterbury reached Britain. By the end of that same year, he had baptized thousands. For all his work to preach the gospel and establish churches, Augustine came to be described as a founder of the English church.