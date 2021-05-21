Key quotes from Erik Bakich on Michigan baseball's huge series win against Indiana
In a championship-type atmosphere, Michigan won two of three at home games from, at the time, conference front runner Indiana. With the series win, Michigan (25-13 Big Ten) moves up to second place in the Big Ten standings. Indiana (24-13) dropped to third place, with Nebraska (25-11) moving up to fiirst and clinging on to a one game lead in the standings. Michigan will finish its regular season with a three game home stand starting today against Maryland, before ending its regular season at Nebraska (May 28-30), which will likely be for the Big Ten championship.247sports.com